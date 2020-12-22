Author Laura sees online book sales peak through Covid

Like most people, author Laura Quinn has found lockdown challenging during Covid.

The author of the successful ‘Blue Monkey’ series says she can’t run her business the way she usually runs it. She had to shift her focus to finding what was possible online and what a success it has been.

Laura turned to things that she had been planning to do anyway, like getting her books on Audible. That move quickly snowballed and she linked up with ‘the Bookful App’ so that her books became available on ‘The Book’.

“I had to change direction because there were too many obstacles coming with Covid. I just had to switch my focus online because if the Tsunami came with the pandemic, then where would I be” But it hasn’t been plain sailing for the Enniskillen based author and she admits, “It has been a challenge for me not actually selling books directly, but selling online.”

However several new strands have come from her move and gradually she has come to be comfortable with the move with more podcasts and audible book merchandise. Her books are now alongside leading publishers and she’s included in the top 12 in the world. So rather than selling in hard or softback she has also moved into 3D digital with a company called Inception based in Egypt “I’m pleased with all that because it was that direction I was heading in eventually, Covid just made me speed up the process,” she said. “Now everything is online and it’s time to roll with the punches to see how far it can take me.” She’s excited because her books are now up there with the likes of ‘Peter Rabbit’.

“For me something like that is massive,” admitted Laura, who has just launched her first interactive reading book online. At present she is still working from home and concentrating on some adult content. “I’m trying to get back to wearing my creative hat after concentrating on business for a while and it’s helping me through Covid. It hasn’t been easy but we’re definitely overcoming the challenges.” Now, there are a total of five books produced at Monkey Blue Press available on Bookful. The Newest Book from Monkey Blue Press “My Family Tree” Is now live on the Bookful App.