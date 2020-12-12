12 pups of Christmas for Poppy

A FERMANAGH family has been surprised by the arrival a huge litter of adorable golden Labrador puppies.

Poppy recently gave birth to 12 perfect pups and mothered them all until they were ready to head off to their new homes. While it’s not totally unheard of for Labradors to have litters of this size the average number of pups per litter sits around seven.

Although she’s had a busy few weeks tending to her babies Poppy also enjoyed being pampered by her human family as plenty of treats and cuddles were on the cards. With her puppies now heading off to their new homes Poppy is adapting to a quieter life again and will no doubt be eagerly awaiting the arrival of Santa paws. We have no doubt she’s in line for an extra special present this year!