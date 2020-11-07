Five friends lap the lough

FIVE local men have braved the elements and taken to the road in a bid to raise funds for a Brookeborough church.

Kenny Dunlop, Iain Lendrum, Drew Robinson, Adrian Dunlop and Aghavea parish rector, Rev Johnny McLoughlin set off on a lap of lower Lough Erne on Friday.

Four cyclists and the rector on his motorbike left from Brookeborough at 8am and set off on a cross country tour toward Fivemiletown and then back towards the Lough taking in Killadeas, up to Roscor and on the return route Enniskillen and back to Brookeborough. Along the route the men passed through up on a dozen villages and in addition to that took some scenic detours to include country churches in their 106 mile route.

Before setting out on the circuit of lower Lough Erne the men had already raised hundreds of pounds with donations continuing to roll in.

A GoFundMe page ‘Two Wheeled Adventure’ has been set up allowing those who wish donate via the online platform to do so.

Rector Rev Johnny McLoughlin told the Herald before setting out that they were all looking forward to taking on the challenge.

“We are really looking forward to this. It’s an adventure, we’ve quoted it as being the biggest two wheeled adventure since we all watched the Tour de France on TV. It will be a bit of a laugh for us but there is a serious intent behind it and that is to raise some money for the building fund.”

Rev McLoughlin joked that he would be able to lap the Lough a whole lot quicker than the cyclists but added that it was “part of the adventure”. The cyclists hoped to average 14mph so Rev McLoughlin had to lay off the throttle but any spare time was well spent taking photos and documenting the special fundraiser.