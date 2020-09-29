Death of well-known Lisnaskea schoolteacher

THE death has taken place of much respected Fermanagh teacher after a fight with cancer.

Cathy Gibson, aged 63 years, passed away at her home at Cherry Island in Enniskillen.

Having been initially diagnosed with Cancer in 2012 she was given the ‘all-clear’ six years later, but in July this year she fell unwell again.

Her husband Robert said, “She was a woman who liked meeting people and talking to them. She was really sociable and had many friends.

“We remember her as a happy smiling woman who liked people and talking to people.”

“We have had great support from the community and lovely stories that we have heard about her,” adding that the treatment she received in the SWAH was fantastic.

Born in 1957 Cathy was the eldest of four children to Eric and Margaret Dickie.

She received her early education at Enniskillen Collegiate prep school, just across the road from her home in Cooper Crescent before progressing to the Collegiate.

From there she moved to Liverpool University where she studied PE and English before returning home to Fermanagh, at the age of 21, to take up a teaching position at Lisnaskea High School, where she remained for all of her career, serving for a period as acting principal, just before her retirement in 2007.

A ‘utility’ sportswoman Cathy enjoyed a wide variety of sports including hockey.

She played for Enniskillen, captaining the club’s second team, but also enjoyed netball, volleyball, potholing, sailing, swimming and surfing in Rossnowlagh.

One of the most proud was organising Community Games in Florencecourt.

In later years she enjoyed walking and Pilates and Zumba.

Cathy is survived by her husband Robert and children Kelly (Phil), Laura (Karl), Lyndsey, Rory (Emilie), much loved grandmother of Isaac and Kate,

She also leaves brothers Nigel, Andrew and Simon and grandchildren Isaac and Kate.

Following a funeral service at Mullaghdun Parish Church, the burial was in the adjoining churchyard.

The funeral was by WT Morrison.

