Fans offered live GAA TV option

THE restrictions around Covid-19 won’t stop avid GAA fans following their local sides this weekend.

It’s one of the biggest GAA weekends of the year in Fermanagh with the men’s and women’s football championships taking place over the three days.

Earlier this week the County Board announced that it will be providing access from across Fermanagh at the games in Senior, Intermediate and Junior Championships.

On the eve of the Championship weekend County Chairman Greg Kelly, pictured below, emphasised the need to avoid complacency which might set in among our people as we live in a rural area with the lowest incidence of Covid -19 in the North.

“To quote a warning issued this week to all sports organisations in the Six Counties from the Dept of Communities – ‘IF WE DON’T ADHERE TO PUBLIC HEALTH GUIDANCE OUR SPORT WILL STOP’.

“We only have to look at the current situation across the border, where no spectators are allowed into our games, to see what could happen here before we get through our Championships.

“Accordingly I sincerely ask the following of our club supporters:-

• don’t come to a venue without a ticket received from your club. You won’t get in. You will simply be causing unnecessary hassle for our volunteer gatepersons and stewards. If you are unlucky enough not to get a ticket for your club’s match remember that you can watch the match at home on Fermanagh GAATV for a pound less!

• when travelling to a match don’t car-share with members of another household

• please comply with directions and sanitation protocols put in place by host clubs

• please maintain social distancing between family groups at matches eg 2 empty seats in the stand, no leaning over perimeter fence shoulder to shoulder etc.

• the above also applies to team substitutes on the sideline or in the stand

• don’t congregate in groups after matches

For those unable to get a ticket Individual games can be bought for £5 (£7 for finals) which will be available to buy 48 hours before throw in. Early purchase is recommended to avoid any last minute hiccups.

The is also a £30 season pass on offer which will include access to Fermanagh Club Championship games and include:

• 8 live and 2 deferred games covering all quarter finals from 28th – 30th August

• All semi finals and finals live

You can access these games at Fermanagh.GAA.ie/FermanaghGAATV and details on how to activate your account will be shared as early as possible before 7pm on Friday 28th August.

Anyone looking for a season pass is asked to purchase it as soon as possible and certainly before 4pm on Friday to allow the request to be processed in time for the first game.

