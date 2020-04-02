Paediatric service “fine at the minute” – Trust

THE Western Trust has said while its paediatric services are “fine at the minute” the situation could change at any moment if staff have to isolate or fall ill with Covid-19.

Rumours and speculation had been mounting in recent days that paediatric and neo-natal services were to be moved from the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen to Altnagelvin in Derry imminently. The Trust has told the Herald this is not currently the case, but did not rule out the possibility in future.

Stressing “this is a developing situation and is subject to change”, a spokeswoman for the Trust made the following statement:

“Our Paediatric Service is fine at the minute but this situation can change at any moment. If a couple of staff go off due to Covid-19, the service will not be fine.

“We have to have a plan in place for this situation and we are currently working on this plan.

“All other Trusts across the region are facing similar challenges with their services. There is a regional plan being prepared for this situation across NI as well for the management and delivery of Paediatric Services.

“These plans are being put in place to protect mothers, their children and wider population.”

The spokeswoman added: “We cannot add anything further at this time as plans are being prepared and will require regional HSC approval.

“We have to plan to stabilize our workforce and also ensure beds are free to manage COVID-19 patients.”

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007