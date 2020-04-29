+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeNewsCoronavirusNo new positive cases in over a week
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages
TESTING... health staff being swabbed in Enniskillen

No new positive cases in over a week

Posted: 5:38 pm April 29, 2020
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

THERE have been no new positive cases of Covid-19 in Fermanagh for well over a week, the Herald can reveal.

The Public Health Agency is no longer releasing a local breakdown of infection figures, however a reliable source in the health service has told this paper that as of yesterday (Tuesday) there had not been one single positive swab test from a patient in the county for eight days and counting.

While some patients are still being admitted to the Covid ward at SWAH, this is as a precautionary measure until it is confirmed they don’t have the virus.

Advertisement

The news comes after statistics showed the Fermanagh and Omagh area had the lowest rate of infection in the North. When the last local figures were published there were only 61 confirmed cases in the district.

While the Fermanagh and Omagh area has the lowest population and lowest population density of all council districts, at just under 117,000, the local numbers remain encouragingly low in comparison.

For example, the second lowest rate of infection was in the Causeway Coast area, which has a population of 144,000, where there were 116 confirmed cases. The third lowest was in in Mid Ulster, which has a population of 147,000 and had 119 confirmed cases.

The highest number of cases was in the Belfast City Council area, with a population of 340,000 and 719 confirmed cases.

Niall McGuckian, director of finance at the Western Trust, thanked local people for following the lockdown guidelines, stating “clearly it’s having a significant impact.”

“Social distancing, social isolation, have all made a significant impact in keeping our numbers relatively low in the western area, and I would commend everyone’s commitment to to the various advice,” he said.

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 5:38 pm April 29, 2020
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA