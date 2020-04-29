No new positive cases in over a week

THERE have been no new positive cases of Covid-19 in Fermanagh for well over a week, the Herald can reveal.

The Public Health Agency is no longer releasing a local breakdown of infection figures, however a reliable source in the health service has told this paper that as of yesterday (Tuesday) there had not been one single positive swab test from a patient in the county for eight days and counting.

While some patients are still being admitted to the Covid ward at SWAH, this is as a precautionary measure until it is confirmed they don’t have the virus.

The news comes after statistics showed the Fermanagh and Omagh area had the lowest rate of infection in the North. When the last local figures were published there were only 61 confirmed cases in the district.

While the Fermanagh and Omagh area has the lowest population and lowest population density of all council districts, at just under 117,000, the local numbers remain encouragingly low in comparison.

For example, the second lowest rate of infection was in the Causeway Coast area, which has a population of 144,000, where there were 116 confirmed cases. The third lowest was in in Mid Ulster, which has a population of 147,000 and had 119 confirmed cases.

The highest number of cases was in the Belfast City Council area, with a population of 340,000 and 719 confirmed cases.

Niall McGuckian, director of finance at the Western Trust, thanked local people for following the lockdown guidelines, stating “clearly it’s having a significant impact.”

“Social distancing, social isolation, have all made a significant impact in keeping our numbers relatively low in the western area, and I would commend everyone’s commitment to to the various advice,” he said.