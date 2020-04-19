Fear seriously ill avoiding hospital due to Covid threa

THE FERMANAGH public has been urged not to put off seeking medical treatment for potentially serious conditions due to the current health crisis.

Last week the Health Service Journal, a publication for medical professionals, warned the current viral outbreak could have “unintended consequences” that “could do more harm than good.” It went on to explain how many patients who are at risk from serious illnesses, such as heart attacks and stroke, could be missing vital appointments or not attending A&E because of the current focus on Covid-19.

This week the Western Trust urged patients not to be afraid to seek medical advice or treatment for any potentially serious issues such as heart attacks. Parents are also urged to seek immediate attention if their children become gravely unwell.

Prof Ronan O’Hare, assistant medical director at SWAH, said: “We must also remember that, in the background, what we did before continues to happen emergency admissions and sick children. We have to deal with those in conjunction with this new wave of patients.”

Dr McGlinchey, a consultant cardiologist at the Trust, said they had noticed the number of patients attending with common heart problems had “fallen away dramatically”.

“We know the public are listening to the public health messages to stay at home and away from hospitals during the Covid-19 pandemic, however, we don’t think that there are any less patients suffering from these common cardiac conditions,” he said.

“We think that patients are avoiding seeking medical attention for their complaints because of the public advice given or perhaps because of a fear on being exposed to Covid-19 if they attend the hospital. We want to assure patients that there are excellent treatment options available for treating common cardiac conditions.”

Allison Forbes from the South West Ageing Partnership said this was also a message she was trying to convey to their members.

“Basic services are still running. If you need to, do contact your GP,” she said. “You do not have to have Covid-19 symptoms to contact medical services.

“Ring 999 if you’re having a medical emergency, even if it is not Covid-19 you should still contact emergency services.”