Covid warning letters for those most at risk

ANYONE in the local community who received a ‘shielding letter’ in the post has been urged not to panic!

Over the past couple of weeks millions of shielding letters have been sent out by the NHS across the UK, including here in Fermanagh, to those who are considered to be at particular risk if they catch Covid-19. The letters outline who those who have received one should stay at home and isolate themselves for 12 weeks.

People may have received the letter due to their age, an underlying health condition, or who are on specific medication, or any other factor that would mean they would suffer more severe coronavirus symptoms that the general population.

However, as Allison Forbes from the South West Ageing Partnership (SWAP) said there was no need to panic if you received one.

“Getting the shielding letter doesn’t make you any more vulnerable to getting Covid-19,” she said. “You’re not going to catch it any quicker than anyone else. It just means you’re at a slightly different at risk level. It’s about getting people to realise they have to stay home.”

Ms Forbes added: “People also panicked if they didn’t get one. If you didn’t get one it means you still have to stay in your house. That message has to go out. You need to stay in your house.”

Anyone who did received a shielding letter is urged to call the Advice NI helpline on 0808 802 0020. By calling this number you and giving your contact details, both the Council and the Western Trust will be made aware of your circumstances.

