Pedestrian crossing at scene of road tragedy rejected

FOLLOWING the tragic death recently of a woman in a road accident in

Irvinestown, a request for a pedestrian crossing to be installed as a

matter of urgency has been turned down by the roads agency.

The council recently requested a puffin crossing on the Brownhill Link

Road in Irvinestown following the death of 54-year-old Elaine McGarrity.

The council requested the provision as a matter of urgency. The

Department for Infrastructure said the provision of a pedestrian

crossing is planned to be included in the annual LTSM programme for

2020-2021, but that they could not give an ‘outright assurance that

we will deliver the pedestrian crossing this year.’

The department added that ‘DFI Roads are always saddened when someone

loses their life on the roads.’

Cllr Diana Armstrong said the matter is urgent and must be addressed.

“I am disappointed with this because I think it demonstrates the

dangers on that particular stretch of road. I would ask that we write

to the Minister for Infrastructure to push this issue forward.

“Budgets are frequently quoted as being a constraint but I think when

you come to a matter of life and death, I propose that we write to the

Minister and we propose that this is sorted straight away.”