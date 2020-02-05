Man(25) is arrested after major drugs haul

A “large quantity” of drugs has been found in a public area in Lisnaskea following a separate case relating to the arrest of a 25 year old male at a property in Carrowshee for possessing Class C tablets, cash and a selection of phones.

A statement from Police in Fermanagh said, “Fermanagh and Omagh DST carried out a search of a property in the Carrowshee area of Lisnaskea last night. A 25 year old man was arrested after we seized some suspected cannabis and class C tablets, along with cash and phones.

“While we were doing that, one of our search dogs located a large quantity of suspected Xanax tablets and cannabis concealed in a public area. Your public area. Glad we found them and not a child. Our investigation into these matters are ongoing. If you have any information, please contact us.”

The latest arrest has come after a spate of drug raids were issued by local authorities across the county, in relation to the increase of illegal drug use. Speaking to the Herald about the local concern, Cllr Garbhan McPhillips said, “This incident is very worrying for the area. Drugs in Fermanagh have been a problem for quite some time now, the use of illegal drugs is on the increase throughout the entire North, Fermanagh included.

“It’s even more distressing that an incident of this nature happens in your home town. Carrowshee is a very popular part of the area and is bursting with a real sense of togetherness and community. I know of many young families living there so to have this incident take place is very distressing.

The local councillor continued, “This has been an ongoing problem for a long time now so finding a way of combating it will be difficult but I think for a start our young people need to be educated in the harsh reality of drugs and drug use.

“We need to get the young people of our community involved in different hobbies and activities. I also believe that some sort of meetings or counselling sessions for drug awareness would also be a great way of addressing the major drugs issue.”