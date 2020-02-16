File in Lunney case ‘half height of solicitor’

A THREAT to directors at Quinn Industrial Holdings still remains

according to gardai. It is understood directors of the Derrylin based

firm recently met with Garda and were told that there was nothing to

suggest that threat of an attack was reduced.

Attacks on QIH have been going on for years, with somewhere in the

region of 70 incidents recorded in the last four years. A number of

the firm’s directors have been targeted. Attacks against the company’s

directors escalated last year, coming to a head with the abduction and

attack of director Kevin Lunney. In September Mr Lunney was abducted

outside his home near Kinawley. His leg was broken, bleach poured over

him and the letters QIH carved into his chest.

“We can’t let our guard down,” one of the directors told the Irish

News this week. It is also anticipated further arrests will take place

in the coming weeks.

QIH has confirmed that Mr Lunney has made a gradual return to work and

his recovery is going well. Yesterday a spokesman for the firm said,

“QIH’s focus now is on continuing to grow the business without the

distraction of intimidation or violence.”

Investigations into the attack on Mr Lunney continues. Three of the

four men charged in connection to the abduction and false imprisonment

of Mr Lunney appeared at Harristown District Court on Friday last.

At the hearing a solicitor explained that the case file was so large

that it was “half his height”. The Independent reported that a

solicitor said it was the biggest he had seen in 25 years, and that he

had spent all week reading it and still not gone through all of it.

Defence solicitors urged the Judge to progress the case but the court

heard some cases were more complex.

Three of the four men will appear before court again on Friday 21

February.