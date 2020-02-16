Defacing of Irish sign ‘is racist vandalism’

THERE has been public outrage following an attack on a bilingual sign posted for Crannog Way, Enniskillen, with the Irish translation for Crannog Way being defaced by vandals using black paint. Local councillor Tommy Maguire condemned the attack saying, “This type of racist vandalism is completely unacceptable. The local community campaigned hard to get these signs and they are understandably annoyed at this display of racist intolerance.”

Cllr Maguire added, “Unfortunately, the vandalism of bilingual signs is indicative of the attitude of some in society who show a complete disregard and lack of respect for the Irish identity. Those responsible for removing, destroying or vandalising bilingual signs are involved in criminal damage and should be reported to the police. The Irish language belongs to us all and poses no threat to anyone.”

Alliance Party representative, Matthew Beaumont, voiced his frustrations over the incident which he deemed as “unacceptable,” posting to social media, he said, “We are so much more better than this. Enniskillen and the entirety of Fermanagh and South Tyrone is a shared space between amazing people from all communities.

“This behaviour recently is typical of what I would expect from school kids and I will not let it go unchallenged.”