Under fire health chief ready to bow out

Posted: 1:04 pm February 1, 2017
By Lauren Harte
By Lauren Harte
Elaine Way

Elaine Way

THE head of the Western Trust Elaine Way is to step down from her post after ten years this summer.
Ms Way has worked in health and social care since 1977. Specialising first in Human Resource management, she moved into general management in 1993. Elaine was Chief Executive of Foyle, then Altnagelvin Trusts before being appointed as the Chief Executive of the Western Trust in 2007.
Recently Ms Way, who will retire in July, came under fire over an £8m underspend in adult learning disability services.
Speaking to the Herald, she said the opening of the South West Acute Hospital in June 2012 was among her proudest achievements.
Asked about the threat to services at SWAH, Ms Way added: “When I look back over the past ten years, we have made huge improvements and strides in terms of healthcare across the board, including in Enniskillen. What will keep the South West Acute Hospital moving forward is its amazing staff who will make sure that the right services are there. I fought for the investment for the hospital and it is a fantastic facility. I continue to have plans for its future and it will be the clinical staff there who will bring it to fruition and carry on the legacy.”

