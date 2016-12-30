Fermanagh drink driving figures ‘shocking’

Mr McPhillips said the figures were “very concerning” and suggested reform was needed to deter drivers in future.
“It is shocking that over a thousand motorists have been disqualified from diving in the Fermanagh and South Tyrone area over the past five years,” he said. “The number of people caught drink driving, or driving under the influence of drugs, has not decreased substantially and this is very concerning.
“These figures are in spite the fact that numerous campaigns have continually spelt out the dangers of driving under the influence, especially being targeted towards our younger people who are more at risk.
“Already this year we have seen a substantial number of people – especially younger people- lose their lives on the roads around the border area and we must do all we can to avoid these unnecessary deaths which includes tackling drink driving.
Mr McPhillips continued: “These statistics show that there is still a long way to go and that it is vitally important there is an effective deterrent to stop drivers who know the risks involved in drink driving, but decide to do it anyway.
“For me, the only way to effectively deter these offenders is to look again at the maximum penalty available for crimes involving drink driving.”