Fermanagh drink driving figures ‘shocking’

OVER a thousand local drivers have been banned from the road over the past five years for drink driving.

The figures, which showed there were just over 1,300 drivers from Fermanagh and South Tyrone disqualified from driving for drink driving since 2011, were revealed following a question to the Minister for Infrastructure, Chris Hazzard, by MLA Richie McPhillips in the Assembly last week. Concerning

Mr McPhillips said the figures were “very concerning” and suggested reform was needed to deter drivers in future.

“It is shocking that over a thousand motorists have been disqualified from diving in the Fermanagh and South Tyrone area over the past five years,” he said. “The number of people caught drink driving, or driving under the influence of drugs, has not decreased substantially and this is very concerning.

“These figures are in spite the fact that numerous campaigns have continually spelt out the dangers of driving under the influence, especially being targeted towards our younger people who are more at risk.

“Already this year we have seen a substantial number of people – especially younger people- lose their lives on the roads around the border area and we must do all we can to avoid these unnecessary deaths which includes tackling drink driving.

Mr McPhillips continued: “These statistics show that there is still a long way to go and that it is vitally important there is an effective deterrent to stop drivers who know the risks involved in drink driving, but decide to do it anyway.

“For me, the only way to effectively deter these offenders is to look again at the maximum penalty available for crimes involving drink driving.”