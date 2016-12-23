Broken microscope holds up Newtown wedding murder case

THE case against a father and son who are charged with murdering a relative at a family wedding in Newtownbutler last year has been further delayed until the new year.

Enniskillen Magistrates Court heard on Monday that delays in forensic testing has once again held back any progression in the case against Patrick McGinley (47) and his son William (27), who have an address at Edgeworthstown in Co Longford.

Both men are charged with murdering Patrick’s uncle, 63-year-old Bernard McGinley, at the wedding in Newtownbutler in February 11, 2015. William is also charged with the attempted murder of 39-year-old Bernard McGinley Jnr.

The case has suffered a number of significant delays so far, including a long wait for a firearm seized in the South to be handed over to the PSNI by An Garda Siochana. As such, a court has yet to decide whether there is enough evidence for the pair to stand trial.

District Judge Nigel Broderick has expressed his displeasure in the past about the delays. The forensics report on the weapon had been due at the end of September.

On Monday, it was revealed the forensic tests on the firearm, which has now been in PSNI possession for a number of months, had yet to be completed. The court was told this was due to a microscope not having been fixed in the laboratory and subsequently the firearm has had to be sent to Scotland to be followed by a report to police.

Defence solicitor Seamus Leonard noted that no decision has been taken about whether or not his clients will be prosecuted and that the awaited reported was central to this.

A representative for the Public Prosecution Service said that while they had advised that the current situation was “not satisfactory”, the report in the case was expected in early January.

Judge Broderick adjourned the case until January 30 for an update on the forensic report.