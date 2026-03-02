Why are so many bins in council area not being emptied?

FERMANAGH and Omagh District is to be asked to come up with a plan to address the number of missed bin collections in the local area.

It is understood the council and councillors have been contacted by many local residents recently about their bins not being empty.

The issue has got so bad that a councillor is to bring a motion about the matter for the council’s monthly meeting tomorrow.

The motion by Ulster Unionist councillor Rosemary Barton states that the council should express ‘serious concern’ at the ‘continuing level’ of missed bin collections across the council area.

The motion notes that reliable waste management is ‘one of the most fundamental services residents and ratepayers are entitled to expect’.

The motion adds that the council should acknowledge that ‘despite previous assurances service failures persist at an unacceptable level and frequency’.

Finally, the motion calls on council officers to bring forward, within three months, a ‘specific and measurable and time-bound action plan to eliminate missed bin collections and crucially to restore public confidence’.

Tomorrow’s council meeting will be held at The Grange in Omagh.