Reopening Cladagh Glen trail could cost up to £84,000

REOPENING a popular path in Fermanagh could cost up to £84,000, a Stormont department has revealed.

The Cladagh Glen walking trail, located within the Cuilcagh Lakelands UNESCO Global Geopark, was closed last year over safety concerns.

The trail had only reopened in 2024 after extensive repair work.

However, there remains doubt when the path will reopen.

In a bid to get some clarity on the issue, local MLA Deborah Erskine submitted a question at the Northern Ireland Assembly to the Environment Minister Andrew Muir, asking for an update on the reopening of Cladagh Glen, including any associated costs.

In response, Mr Muir said the initial cost estimates for reopening the pathway from £36,000 to £84,000.

“However, safety concerns remain given the level and frequency of erosion being experienced on site, the ongoing risk of further collapse of the path and potential for further landslip in the area,” added the Minister.

“Consequently, appropriate geotechnical expertise has been sought to provide a specialist evaluation of this risk, which can then inform a sustainable approach to the reinstatement of the public path.

“Whilst a specialist contractor has been identified and engaged, officials are awaiting confirmation of costs for this work prior to commissioning the risk evaluation.

“I am therefore unable to advise at this time as to the level of all associated costs and when the site will be re-opened for safe public access.”