Police launch ‘major incident portal’ in Enniskillen

POLICE are to launch a ‘major incident portal’ following murder probe in Enniskillen.

An appeal for information was launched after 20-year-old Ellie Flanagan was found dead at her home in the Corban Avenue area.

A 45-year-old man was arrested and questioned in realtion to her death.

On Monday a police spokesperson said, “As many of you will already be aware, a young woman from our community was tragically murdered yesterday.

“We want to let you know that we share your shock and sadness. Our Major Investigation Team is working hard on the investigation and a suspect is in custody.

“If you believe you have any knowledge or information that could help the police investigation, no matter how small or seemingly irrelevant a detail may seem, please let us know by calling 101 or by submitting information online via https://orlo.uk/GmXP6 . You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously.

“We are setting up a Major Incident Public Portal and we will share those details with you as soon as possible.