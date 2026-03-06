National recognition for Robert’s perfect score

A local car sales executive has been recognised by Hyundai Motor Company UK for an outstanding performance in the company’s Electric Vision Championship.

Robert Coulter from Monaghan Bros achieved a perfect score of 100 per cent in the Hyundai Electric Vision Championship, a result that places him among just three people across the UK to reach the milestone.

The championship recognises individuals who demonstrate exceptional knowledge, expertise and commitment in delivering high-quality customer experiences related to Hyundai’s electric vehicle range.

Advertisement

Robert’s achievement highlights his dedication to providing excellent service, as well as his strong understanding of electric vehicle technology and Hyundai’s vision for the future of mobility.

Colleagues praised the accomplishment as a significant milestone and a well-deserved recognition of Robert’s hard work and commitment to excellence.

His success reflects the growing importance of expertise in electric vehicles as the automotive industry continues its transition towards more sustainable transport.