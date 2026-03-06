Mother’s loss drives road safety message in Fermanagh

A MOTHER who lost her 17-year-old son in a road traffic collision will share her story at a community road safety event in Fermanagh this weekend.

Police are set to deliver a stark road safety message during a special event in Arney aimed particularly at young and newly qualified drivers.

The Road Safety Roadshow will take place at Cleenish Millennium Hall on Saturday, March 7.

Advertisement

Organised by the Erne West Neighbourhood Team, led by Constable Heuston alongside Mary Monaghan of Belnaleck GAC, the initiative follows a number of serious collisions on local roads.

As part of the event, emergency services will demonstrate the reality of responding to a serious road traffic collision, including the extraction of an injured person from a crashed vehicle.

Constable Heuston said police had been hearing increasing concern from local residents about road safety.

“We were hearing from local people a lot of concern around road safety after a number of serious collisions on local roads,” he said.

“A number of people who approached us specifically mentioned young or newly qualified drivers, and this event is tailored specifically towards them.

“Also those who may have recently passed their driving test, those who may have little experience driving and those who are currently learning to drive.”

Along with the live demonstration, representatives from each of the emergency services will speak about their first-hand experiences of dealing with road crashes.

Advertisement

People attending will also hear from one of the founding members of the local charity Road Victim Support NI and Donegal, who lost her teenage son in a road traffic collision.

Virtual reality headsets provided by Fermanagh and Omagh Policing and Community Safety Partnership will also be demonstrated as part of the event.

Cllr Thomas O’Reilly said road safety remained a key priority for the partnership and the wider community.

“The introduction of VR headsets and immersive technology is a new initiative by PCSP to enhance road safety education across the district,” he said.

“By using this innovative approach, we can engage people – particularly young and newly qualified drivers – in a powerful way that highlights the real-life consequences of dangerous driving, while keeping the experience safe and controlled.

“We are proud to support this event and to introduce this new educational initiative to the community.”

The event is open to all members of the public.