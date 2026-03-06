Heather calls on Collegiate’s class of ’76

A PAST pupil of Enniskillen Collegiate Grammar School is hoping to bring former classmates back together by organising a special reunion to reminisce about their schooldays more than half a century ago.

Heather Humphreys (née Walker) began her studies at the all-girls grammar school in 1969 and is now appealing to members of the ‘Class of 1976’ to get in touch and take part in an informal gathering.

Looking back on her early days at Collegiate, Heather recalls how daunting the experience was for many young girls arriving from small rural primary schools.

“In September 1969 around 90 girls from across the county walked through the gates of Collegiate as rather reticent first formers,” she said.

“There were no bus drop-offs then. Pupils had to walk from the Gaol Square or the bus depot, round by the Mart buildings at Fairview and up the Pound Brae, decked out in long, heavy bottle-green gaberdine coats and berets with leather school bags and brown shoes.

“All quite daunting for young girls from the country. Going from ‘big girl’ in a small primary school to a very small, insignificant first former among what seemed like hundreds of others.”

However, Heather said pupils soon settled into life at Collegiate and friendships quickly formed.

“By half-term we had become seasoned to the bus journey, the hike up the hill, changing books for class, finding the right rooms and attending assembly,” she said. “There were also the delights of Woolworth’s Pic ’n’ Mix on the way to the bus home, especially the coffee creams.”

She remembers school life opening up opportunities in science, art, drama, languages, choir, orchestra and games, along with the challenge of mock and real O-levels and eventually sixth form.

“Now in 2026 many of us have left the world of paid work for retirement,” she added. “We look back fondly, sometimes through rose-tinted glasses at our days at Collegiate.”

Anyone interested in the planned reunion can contact Heather via WhatsApp or text on 07773 126957, by email at

heather.humphreys2927@gmail.com, or through the Old Collegians Facebook page.