Fuel prices fall to lowest level in years

FUEL prices in Fermanagh have dropped to their lowest level in recent years, offering welcome relief for motorists – although they remain slightly above the Northern Ireland average.

At the time of publishing, petrol in Enniskillen was averaging 125.4p per litre, 0.6p higher than the North of Ireland’s average of 124.8p.

Diesel prices were higher at 134.6p per litre, which is 2p above the regional average of 132.6p.

The decline represents a significant fall compared with February 2025, when motorists in Enniskillen were paying 133.3p per litre for petrol and 140.5p for diesel.

Across the North, fuel prices are now at their lowest level since May 2021.

Prices peaked in June 2022 following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, when unleaded petrol reached 189.9p per litre and diesel rose to 197.5p.

Karen Smyth, director of infrastructure and sustainability at the Consumer Council, said fuel prices are influenced by a range of factors.

“The price of petrol and diesel is made up of several elements which may vary from one retailer to another,” she said.

“Price differences often reflect when fuel was purchased by retailers and the volume bought at a given price.”

The Consumer Council tracks fuel prices weekly and publishes the results online every Thursday. Its free Fuel Price Checker allows motorists to compare the highest, lowest and average prices locally.