Fivemiletown pupils get creative at new breakfast club

FIVEMILETOWN Primary School’s thriving breakfast club has been recognised for the positive impact it’s been having on the community.

The school is one of the recipients of the ‘Stronger Starts’ scheme in Tesco, using the financial support of 1,000 to set up a ‘Toast & Technology’ club which is accessible for pupils from P1 to P7.

Fivemiletown is ranked among one of the most deprived areas in Ulster, according to the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency.

Taking place at 8am, the club will offer pupils at the local school the opportunity to enjoy a warm breakfast, while taking part in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) activities.

Principal at Fivemiletown Primary School & Nursery, Florence Pryce, recognises it’s important that local students are fully supported, as well as being able to learn some new skills.

“Through carefully planned, play-based activities, children are developing key skills such as curiosity, creativity, resilience and critical thinking, which are all vital foundations for future learning,” Ms Pryce said.

“The school would like to sincerely thank Tesco Stronger Starts for making this project possible. This funding is already having a meaningful impact on children’s learning experiences and opportunities.”

Tesco’s ‘Stronger Starts’ scheme aims to support community projects and good causes taking place across the North.

Head of Community at Tesco, Claire De Silva, recognised that supermarkets and businesses have a massive role to play in supporting children and young people.

“We’re delighted that we can help schools like the Fivemiletown Primary School & Nursery,” added Ms De Silva.

“Stronger Starts invites our customers to use their blue tokens to vote for local schemes they feel will benefit people of all ages and it’s so good to see the impact that the funding makes.”

Local shoppers can support the campaign by dropping the Tesco blue token they receive at checkout into the relevant voting box as they leave the store.