Fermanagh employees to run marathon for cancer centre

EMPLOYEES from a leading Fermanagh contractor are set to lace up their running shoes and take part in the Belfast Marathon to raise funds for the new Cancer Focus centre in Enniskillen.

Killadeas-based Deane Public Works, established in 1967, has confirmed that 15 members of staff will tackle the 26.2-mile course on May 3.

All proceeds raised will go towards supporting the state-of-the-art Cancer Focus centre in Enniskillen, which plays a key role in providing care and support to people living with cancer across Fermanagh. The facility is operated by Cancer Focus Northern Ireland.

A spokesperson for Deane Public Works said supporting the cause was a natural fit for the family-run firm.

“At the heart of our family-run business is a belief in looking after one another – our staff, our customers and our wider community,” they said.

“Cancer Focus offers vital support to families facing the challenges of cancer right here at home.

“For us, this isn’t just a fundraiser; it’s a way to honour those we’ve loved, to stand beside those still fighting, and to give back to a cause that means so much to so many in our community.

“Every donation, big or small, helps us make a meaningful difference where it matters most.”

The Enniskillen centre is the first of its kind to be developed in Northern Ireland, and has attracted strong backing from local residents and businesses since opening.

Richard Spratt, chief executive of Cancer Focus NI, said ongoing fundraising is essential to secure the long-term future of the service.

“In order to sustain this service, we have taken a 20-year commitment here, so we need funding to sustain the services and pay the staff,” he explained.

“For us at Cancer Focus, we made a really deliberate and strategic decision to have our first community support centre in Fermanagh.

“We have been working to provide cancer care support in Northern Ireland for nearly 60 years and we looked at what was happening and felt this area was underserved.”