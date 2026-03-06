Enniskillen red bench honours life-saving story

AN ICONIC British Heart Foundation red bench has been unveiled beside Enniskillen Castle in recognition of Fermanagh runner Adam Cooke, who survived a cardiac arrest in March 2024.

The striking red bench, positioned along the Broadmeadow path in the foreground of the historic landmark, serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of heart research.

Adam, 39, from Ballinamallard, suffered a cardiac arrest while asleep at home.

Earlier that day, the draughtsman and keen runner had been at work and out for his ‘usual’ evening run before going to bed with his wife Hannah after putting their one-year-old son Alfie to sleep.

Adam said,“Hannah and I put our son Alfie, to bed and then went to bed ourselves. The next thing I remember was six days later, waking up in the cardiac ward in hospital.”

Hannah was woken shortly before 1am by the couple’s golden retriever, Polly, barking downstairs, something unusual during the night.

Hannah said,“Polly would bark the odd time if she hears anything as she sleeps in the kitchen which is directly below our bedroom. She’s very in tune with Adam, and when she barks I usually turn to Adam to tell him.

“When I heard the noise Adam was making I sat bolt upright in bed as I previously worked as a carer and it hit me that it was the same noise I’ve heard when people are taking their final breaths.”

Hannah immediately phoned emergency services and began CPR, following instructions from call handlers. Paramedics shocked Adam seven times before stabilising his heart and transferring him to hospital.

He later required intensive care, with Hannah describing the “indescribable relief” when doctors confirmed he had survived.

Adam now lives with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) and has adapted to a different pace of life.

Reflecting on the bench’s placement, he said: “I’m delighted that my bench has been placed in such a popular setting where many families visit regularly, as it is important to me that the bench is there for the community to use.

“Having a bench in my name means a lot to me as it’s a reminder of how precious life is and how grateful I am for the care I’ve received to give me a second chance at life as well as the importance of the research work that BHF does.”

Councillor Shirley Hawkes, Vice Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, said, “We are delighted to have this red bench installed in such a prominent location.

It serves as a powerful reminder of Adam’s remarkable story, the importance of early intervention in cardiac emergencies, and the lifesaving impact of research and community action.”

The British Heart Foundation hopes the red benches will spark conversations about cardiovascular disease and highlight the need for continued research.

Every three minutes, someone in the UK dies from cardiovascular disease. Donate now to keep Northern Ireland beating – visit bhf.org.uk/keepusbeating.