Enniskillen hotel to mark 50 years of family ownership

THE Watson family has announced that Killyhevlin Lakeside Hotel & Lodges will celebrate 50 years of family ownership in April.

Since purchasing the hotel in 1976, the family has transformed it into an award-winning 4-star destination with 71 bedrooms and suites, 32 lake view lodges and studios, extensive function facilities, and a health club and spa.

To mark the milestone, plans are in place for a new lakeside lounge next winter and refurbishment works to the foyer, bar and lounges.

The family has also confirmed succession plans, with ownership moving into the third generation.

Leigh Watson has stepped down as a director but remains on the Executive Management Team, led by General Manager David Morrison, while Jacqueline Wright (née Watson) will be joined on the board by her daughters, Nicola Varvari and Gillian Gray.

The Watson family said they are deeply grateful to their customers, team members and suppliers for their loyalty and support over the past five decades and look forward to continuing to develop the hotel into the North’s leading family-owned hotels in the years ahead.