Enniskillen branch had only 47 customers in six months

THE ENNISKILLEN branch of Santander said they had only 47 in-person customers in half a year.

Responding to a query from the Fermanagh and Omagh District council about the branch’s planned closure, bank officials said 93 per-cent of customers had ‘other arrangements’.

Jill Cush, director of the Council’s corporate services, wrote to the bank highlight councillors’ concerns that many local groups and clubs relied on in-person banking services due to challenges accessing online alternatives.

The letter also noted Omagh was now the closest branch for local customers, which involved a 56-mile round trip to reach.

A spokesperson for Santander said they understood ‘the concerns and disappointment of elected representatives and our customers locally.’

“We take a range of factors into account, including where each branch is located, alternative local options and the way our customers choose to bank with us,” they said.

The impact assessment for Enniskillen suggested only 47 of our personal customers and just one business customer had transacted three times or more between January and June 2025.

The spokesperson added the bank was currently scounting for locations for a ‘local’ service one day a week, possibly at Fermanagh House.

“We want to be clear that we are not leaving the community,” they said.

“We will be introducing a new Santander Local staffed by a Community Banker, one day a week at a suitable location to provide face-to-face support for customers in the community.”