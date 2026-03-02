‘Eerie atmosphere’ in Abu Dhabi says Fermanagh ex-pat

A FERMANAGH man living in Abu Dhabi has said it ‘feels a bit like the pandemic again’ as fears grow over the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

Adrian McGurn from Derrygonnelly is one of a number of Fermanagh ex-pats living in the Middle East who have been affected by the ongoing conflict between Iran, Israel and the United States.

The Fermanagh man and his fiancée Kate have heard a number of ‘loud bangs’, believed to be missiles landing and intercepted, as well as receiving safety notifications.

“We knew there were things going on in Iran, but it didn’t really feel close to home until Saturday around lunchtime when we heard two loud bangs and realised they had targeted the US bases in the UAE,” Adrian told the ‘Herald.

“Later on in the day, there were more bangs. We then received an alert notification telling us to stay indoors, which is when it really hit that this was serious.

“We were woke at 1am on Sunday to another loud bang and then again another alert notification to our phones to say stay indoors.

“We woke up to the news that Dubai International Airport had experienced a drone attack. Then later we heard that there had been 137 missile attacks, with 132 intercepted in Abu Dhabi with the others landing in the sea.”

Adrian, who is a teacher in Abu Dhabi, said that schools and many different organisations are taking precautions to protect their residents.

“It’s been unsettling, and we’ve definitely felt on edge over the past 24 hours,” Adrian said.

“Later today we heard another bang which shook our building as a missile was intercepted, when we looked out the window we could see black smoke which was only a 10 minute drive from our apartment.

“Schools are now moving to distance learning from Monday to Wednesday, with talks of it being extended, so there has been disruption.

“That said, the United Arab Emirates has one of the most advanced layered missile defence systems in the region, which does put us at ease — I guess it’s the uncertainty that makes it worrying.”

With fears growing over the escalating conflict and tension, Adrian said that people living in Abu Dhabi are continuing to rally around and support each other.

“It feels a bit like the pandemic all over again with queues in shops with people stocking up on food for the next few days,” he added.

“There’s an eerie atmosphere around Abu Dhabi — quieter than usual — and it feels like everyone is just waiting for the next missile, drone attack.

“People are definitely concerned about the rising tensions and the wider attacks across the Middle East’s and consistently checking social media and the world news for updates.

“There’s reassurance in knowing the UAE’s defence systems are highly advanced and that most of the missiles were intercepted, but that doesn’t completely take away the anxiety. It’s the unpredictability that’s unsettling.

“Everyone is checking in and supporting each other and the Irish embassy have been supportive, but there’s definitely a sense of tension in the air. We are just hopeful things will calm down over the next couple of days.”