Charities benefit from John Mohan’s nostalgic book

THE Mohan family were ‘delighted to honour John’s wishes’ by donating £2,500 to two local charities, with proceeds raised from the sales of the book ‘All Roads Lead to Mohan’s of Follom’.

In March last year, the county was left mourning the death of local legend John Mohan, who passed away aged 88 years old.

John was renowned across Fermanagh not just for his many decades behind the counter of his family shop, but as a caring neighbour and devoted family man with a wide circle of friends.

Advertisement

In the latter stages of his life, following his retirement from his family-run shop, John wrote a book titled ‘All Roads Lead to Mohan’s of Follom’.

Over 350 people turned out in Aghadrumsee for the launch of the long-awaited with £5,000 raised from donations and book sales.

Recently, to mark John’s first anniversary, his family presented a cheque for £2,500 to Marie Curie and Motor Neuron Disease Association.

“The family was delighted to honour John’s wishes by raising a total of £5,000 to be shared between the two charities, both of wish meant so much to him,” a family statement read.

“We would like to express our sincere appreciation to the staff at St Macartan’s Primary School for the use of the school facility on the launch day as well as all our family and friends who assisted.

“Thanks to everyone who donated, purchased a copy of the book, local primary schools and the many businesses across the South East Fermanagh region who supported the family in the sale of the book.”

Advertisement

Roberta Malone from the Fermanagh Friends of Marie Curie, who received a cheque for £2,500 from the Mohan family, was delighted with the support.

“It was lovely to meet with the family of the late John Mohan recently to receive the donation,” she said.

“Marie Curie appreciates this generous donation and the money will assist Marie Curie nursing care in our community.”

MND Association Relationship Fundraiser for the Devolved Nations, Richard Shackleford, said the charity is ‘so grateful’ for the support.

“We rely almost entirely on the generosity of the public for our income,” added Mr Shackleford.

“With the support of families like the Mohan’s we will be able to continue our work caring for people living with and affected by MND.

“It is a credit to the memory of John, that so many people leapt at the chance to buy his book and reminisce about what was obviously a well-loved institution in County Fermanagh.’