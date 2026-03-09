Charges against alleged Fermanagh catfisher soar

THE number of charges against a prolific sex offender accused of posing as a female escort to extort funds from victims has soared as the case prepares to transfer for trial.

Scott Tootill (37) from Gledarragh Park, Ederney has repeatedly expressed annoyance at the length of time the case has taking but the prosecution pointed out the investigation is “large, complex and with potentially 155 victims worldwide”.

When first charged Tootill faced 12 counts including inciting prostitution, fraud by posing as a female and offering sexual services, blackmail, and concealing criminal property between August 2021 and November 2022.

As a committal hearing got underway at Enniskillen Magistrates Court the charges climbed to 174 with two women added as co-accused.

Tootill’s charges consist of 138 counts of fraud by false representation, the majority of which relate to him allegedly posing as a female offering sexual services in exchange for advance payment.

There are 106 male victims of this and in nine instances Tootill allegedly blackmailed them by threatening to disclose they had attempted to pay for sexual services.

Transactions appear to have taken place across social media platforms including Tik Tok, Instagram, Facebook and Telegram.

There are 21 alleged female victims relating to multiple counts of attempting to control prostitution and causing or inciting prostitution. This involved Tootill allegedly claiming to be a female sex worker offering “advice and encouragement” to numerous female escorts for his financial gain.

He also faces two counts of paying for sexual services and singe counts of harassment, failing to comply with sex offender notification requirements as well as acquiring and concealing criminal property

It is alleged Tootill also claimed he was a female and encouraged a woman to record sexual images for payment and in another instance he posed as a photographer who could offer a female modelling work.

Joining him now is Lauren O’Connor (28) from Alexander Rise, Linsaskea who faces nine counts of aiding and abetting fraud by knowing Tootill was posing as a female offering sexual services for advance payment.

There are also single counts each of arranging to acquire criminal property and supplying articles for fraud namely SIM cards.

Offending is alleged to have occurred between October 6 2021 until July 2 2022.

Also joining is Beth Elliott (30) from Annadale Flats in Belfast faces a single count of arranging to facilitate control of criminal property for Tootill September between 3 2020 and November 9 2022.

All three were to appear for a committal hearing to transfer crown court for trial however defence barristers requested some time to study the case papers, which particularly in respect of both women have only recently been received.

District Judge Alana McSorley agreed and listed the matter for mention on March 23, although it is unclear if the committal will proceed on that date.

When first charged a detective explained police commenced an investigation in November 2022 after Tootill was found with an unapproved mobile phone and five SIM cards.

Analysis revealed he had posed as a female escort on various social media platforms using at least 12 different names.

Over 700,000 pieces of data from his phone and bank account were examined which demonstrated, “The sheer volume and scale of offending.”

Two females whose images and details were used by Tootill to set up fake accounts on escort websites, were “Caused great distress over the amount of sexual requests received,”

The detective said, “Analysis shows approximately £171,000 entering and leaving the defendant’s bank account, all believed to be from fraud and blackmail. He has used two co-accused to collect money on his behalf who take a small cut, but the majority is swiftly transferred to the defendant.”

Bail was refused at that stage and Tootill has remained in custody ever since.