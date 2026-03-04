Arrest warrant issued for Enniskillen health worker

An Enniskillen health worker who was due to be sentenced for ill-treating a patient is believed to have fled the country

Bibin Matthew (41) of Derrin Road in the Fermanagh county town was due to appear at Enniskillen Magistrates Court today (Wednesday).

Matthew was found guilty at contest in January of the ill treatment of a patient in his care at the County Care Home in April 2024.

The court had heard evidence he punched a patient after the patient struck a colleague.

Matthew denied the allegations but District Judge Alana McSorley found the first witness’s account plausible.

He had been due before the court again this morning for sentencing, however defence counsel Ciaran Roddy said no report had been prepared by probation.

Judge McSorley said Probation Services believed Matthew had fled the country.

A prosecutor added police believed he had returned home to ‘help his family’.

Mr Roddy explained his instructing solicitor had struggled to make contact with Matthew.

Judge McSorley issued an arrest warrant for Matthews.