Vigilance urged as romance scams circulate in Fermanagh

AHEAD of Valentine’s Day tomorrow (Saturday), young people in Fermanagh are being urged to remain vigilant as romance scams continue to circulate.

With AI becoming more prevalent across the world, some local schools have urged their pupils to be alert online after a social media scam appears to be targeting young people in Fermanagh.

Further information has since been released by online security experts who are encouraging Fermanagh social media users to be careful.

“While daters who use AI may not be scammers, it’s important to know the signs of ‘Chatfishing’ on dating apps to avoid inauthentic conversations that may lead to an in-person meet-up,” the advice read.

“Online dating users who have experienced the trend have shared that long paragraphs and detailed questions were indicators of AI use in conversations.

“Watch out for conversations that feel scripted or responses that don’t quite match the flow of conversation. Messages may sound formal and use sophisticated vocabulary that stands out in casual conversation.

“Alternatively, to test if you’re speaking to an AI chatbot instead of a human, ask specific follow-up questions about their job, neighbourhood and hobbies. If you receive vague answers, that’s a potential red flag.”

St Aidan’s High School in Derrylin recently released a statement on social media, alerting their students, and their parents, over the news that an online scam was circulating on local social media.

“A current online scam is targeting young people. This may involve AI-generated images or videos being used to blackmail or threaten young people for money,” the statement from the school read.

“We strongly encourage parents and guardians to take time to read the guidance below and to have an open, supportive conversation with your children about staying safe online.

“A recent incident reported locally highlights the importance of speaking up and seeking help early.”