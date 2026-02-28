Tributes paid to retiring nurse Emily

IT’S the end of an era at the Erne Health Centre in Enniskillen as popular nurse Emily Grenfell retires after almost 45 years of service to local healthcare.

Many tributes have been paid across to Emily, who worked for many years at the Treatment Room at the Enniskillen GP practice, as well as at the Tilery Nursing Home.

Benny Cassidy, founder of the Enniskillen Banter Facebook group, led the praise for the respected nurse.

“I had the pleasure of being of one of Emily’s final day patients,” he said.

“”Emily has around 45 years of healthcare service. She’s a true expert – best wishes for a long and very happy retirement,” posted Mr Cassidy.

Another former patient of Emily’s is ‘Herald editor Roisin Henderson, who was also keen to wish her well.

“I have nothing but praise and the highest respect for every single member of staff at the Treatment Room, they all go above and beyond, but Emily is one of the nurses who stands out in particular,” she said.

Local social media was awash with kind comments and messages of support to Emily, with many of her current and former colleagues remembering her kind and compassionate nature.

“Emily, it was a pleasure to work with you over the past eight years. You are one of the best and we all will miss you terribly in the treatment room. Wishing you all the happiness and good health,” one post read.

Another colleague remembered: “Best wishes for a well deserved retirement Emily. I enjoyed every moment working with you in the Treatment Room. You will be missed – you are definitely one of a kind.”