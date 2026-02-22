Tourism body leads local workshop

BUSINESS leaders and experts from across Fermanagh turned out to a special meeting of Tourism NI in Fivemiletown to plan out the future direction of the industry.

The body, which is responsible for the marketing of the North as a leading tourist destination, rolled out its much-anticipated ‘Regional Roadshow’, with a large crowd turning out to discuss various topics.

Industry Development Manager at Tourism NI, Carolyn Boyd, feels it’s important that businesses in Fermanagh and the North are given maximum support.

“We are delighted for the opportunity to support innovation in tourism,” explained Ms Boyd.

“Our industry is continually proving to be the most creative and inspirational sector.

“The high level of engagement at our clinic gave Tourism NI the opportunity to meet with industry at the very start of 2026 and help them seize all the opportunities open to them.”

Founder of Roll Innovation, Jacqueline McCann, led an innovative workshop, where representatives could discuss their own day-to-day operations and explore practical ways to improve the visitor journey.

Participants also took part in one-to-one appointments with Tourism NI teams from various departments such as E-Learning, Marketing, Onboarding, Regional Development and Business Solutions.