Teenager denies burglary of Fermanagh GAA club

A TEENAGER has denied breaking in to an Enniskillen GAA club.

The youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is charged with burglary with intent to cause damage to Brewster Park GAA Stadium, allegedly occurring on November 12.

The teenager entered a not guilty plea to the offence at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The teenager also has two cases involving alleged criminal damage, which is denied, and two alleged thefts in which no plea has been entered yet.

Judge McSorley adjourned the case until February 10 for an update on cases and to fix a date for a contested hearing.