Speed limit reduced outside Enniskillen school

A NEW speed zone has been put in place on the Tempo Road in Enniskillen to increase the safety of students at the Devenish College.

Concerns have been raised by residents on the Tempo Road over the speed of drivers, with local MLA, Deborah Erskine, campaigning successfully for a 20mph speed zone to be implemented near the school.

“It’s great to see the signage starting to get installed on the Tempo Road. Thank you to DfI Road Service staff for their work on this with me – in particular the late Andrew Knox,” confirmed Ms Erskine.

“Safety measures on the road is something I’d been working with the school on since 2022. I organised site meetings with PSNI, DfI and EA, and continued to push the case for safety features to be installed.

“This was one such measure that was discussed then and it’s good to see it come to fruition. Over now to everyone who uses the Tempo Road to adhere to the speed limits and watch themselves on the road.”

Speeding continues to be a major issue in the county and across the board, with the Police confirming there had been 84,004 detections in the North in 2024.

With an estimated 100,000 speeding detections expected for last year, the Police are encouraging people to be responsible when they’re behind the wheel.

“That was the highest number of detections since the road safety vans were launched,” a Police spokesperson confirmed.

“Unless we encourage people to slow down and stop taking the risks that they are taking, we are not going to be able to drive down the number of people that are dying on our roads.

“We have been keeping an eye on the month-by-month detections and we am confident that we are making more detections this year than we were last year.”