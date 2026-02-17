Some sacrifices are just too much

As winter loosens its grip and the first hints of spring begin to appear, Lent rolls around once again – 40 days of reflection, repentance and preparation ahead of Easter.

It begins with ashes and that quiet but powerful reminder of our own mortality: ‘Remember that you

are dust, and to dust you shall return’.

Not exactly cheerful, but it certainly sets the tone.

Traditionally, Lent is marked by prayer, fasting and almsgiving. For many of us, though, it’s best known as the season of giving something up – a small act of sacrifice to sharpen the focus a little.

Fasting looks different for everyone. Some abstain from meat on Fridays. Others banish chocolate, crisps or their nightly glass of wine.

In recent years, there’s also been a shift towards not simply giving something up, but picking something up too – taking on a positive habit alongside the sacrifice.

I have to admit, I quite like that idea. Every year I toy with the usual promises. I should probably spend more time outdoors instead of scrolling on my phone.

I could certainly eat fewer biscuits… although they do seem to call my name every time the kettle boils. And there is absolutely no defending the amount of sugar I heap into my tea. If sugar were rationed again, I fear I would not cope well.

But this year, in a bold – and possibly reckless – move, I’ve decided I’m giving up the snooze button.

Those ‘just five more minutes’ never are. They quietly turn into 20, and suddenly the morning feels rushed before it’s even begun.

It’s not just the lost time; it’s starting the day already playing catch-up. Chocolate never argued back.

The snooze button does, every single morning.

As for picking something up, I’d like to take on something a little more meaningful – perhaps making time each day to check in on someone properly, without distraction. A phone call instead of a quick message.

A walk with no headphones.

A small but intentional act of kindness.

Because while Lent is rooted in centuries-old tradition, its purpose still feels remarkably relevant. It offers a pause – a chance to reset habits, reflect on priorities and approach the weeks ahead with a little more thought and gratitude.

And if I happen to drink slightly less sugary tea along the way, well, that would be a bonus!

So with that in mind, I hit the streets of Enniskillen this week

with a simple question….