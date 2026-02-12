Sepsis forces Lisa McHugh to cancel first 2026 show

POPULAR country singer Lisa McHugh has been forced to cancel her first performance of 2026 after being admitted to hospital with sepsis.

Ms McHugh, who has not performed since being diagnosed with Functional Neurological Disorder (FND) last year, had been due to join Nathan Carter for a concert at the Clanree Hotel in Letterkenny tonight (Thursday).

In a heartfelt message to fans, she confirmed the cancellation and reassured supporters about her condition.

Advertisement

“Hi everyone, I’m so sorry to say that I won’t be able to perform tonight with Nathan Carter at the Clanree Hotel, Letterkenny,” she said.

“I was admitted to hospital a couple of days ago with sepsis, but I want to reassure you all that I’m in the right place and receiving the best care and treatment to get things under control. I just need time to rest and recover. I will be absolutely fine.

“I’m so disappointed to miss what was meant to be my first show back, but I’m sure you’ll all have a fantastic night with Nathan as always. I can’t wait to see you all very soon.

“Thank you for your continued support and understanding, it truly means the world.

“Looks like my new year is starting in March instead.”

Fans have since taken to social media to send their well wishes and express support, with many looking forward to seeing her back on stage once she has recovered.