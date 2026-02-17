Romance fraud is on the rise

ALTHOUGH Valentine’s Day has passed, people in Fermanagh are being urged to remain vigilant as romance scams continue to circulate online, increasingly driven by artificial intelligence.

Online security experts warn that AI is being used to create convincing profiles and messages, making it harder to distinguish genuine connections from fraudulent ones.

While not everyone using AI tools is a scammer, so-called ‘chatfishing’ is becoming more common on dating platforms.

Warning signs can include unusually long or highly detailed messages, responses that feel scripted, or language that seems overly formal for casual conversation. Replies that don’t quite match the flow of discussion can also be a red flag.

Experts advise users to ask specific follow-up questions about a person’s job, local area or hobbies.

Vague or inconsistent answers may indicate that the profile is not genuine.

As technology evolves, scammers are becoming more sophisticated. Users are encouraged to avoid sharing personal information, never send money to someone they have only met online, and report suspicious accounts to the platform immediately.