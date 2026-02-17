Powerful ‘Be the Change’ message delivered to Brewster

A POWERFUL message about tackling violence against women and girls was delivered to a the Brewster Park crowd on Sunday during the Fermanagh v Clare.

At half-time, Kerrie Flood, CEO of Fermanagh and Omagh Women’s Aid, addressed supporters as part of the ‘Be the Change’ campaign – an initiative led by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council and aligned with the Northern Ireland Executive’s strategy to end gender-based violence through promoting respect, equality and positive behaviour change.

The address was delivered in partnership with the Fermanagh GAA Health and Wellbeing team and organised by Health and Wellbeing chairman Damien McHugh.

Advertisement

Speaking afterwards, Ms Flood said, “We were delighted to have been invited by Fermanagh GAA to speak at half-time during the Fermanagh v Clare game, as part of the ‘Be the Change’ campaign, addressing violence against women and girls in our communities.”

In her message to supporters, she drew a clear link between the values promoted in sport and those needed to create safer communities.

“Sport teaches us powerful values: respect for each other, fairness in how we play, courage when things are tough, and looking out for the person beside us,” she said.

“These are the very values we need to end violence and build safer communities. Just as every player on the pitch has a role, every one of us in this crowd has a role too.

“Ending violence begins in everyday moments – when we challenge harmful language, when we teach young people about equality and respect, and when we listen to and support those who speak out. Silence allows abuse to continue. Community action helps to stop it.”

Women’s Aid is the leading national charity working to end domestic violence against women and children.

Sunday’s fixture between Fermanagh and Clare carried a poignant connection for many locally. Last year’s tragic deaths of Vanessa, Sara and James Whyte deeply affected both counties – the family lived in Fermanagh, while Vanessa was originally from Clare.

Advertisement

In the wake of that tragedy, friends and family members organised fundraisers in support of Women’s Aid, helping to sustain frontline services and raise awareness of the support available.

Anyone affected by domestic or sexual violence can contact

the 24-hour Domestic and

Sexual Violence Helpline on

0808 802 1414