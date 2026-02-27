Police to stage road safety roadshow in Arney

POLICE in Fermanagh are to deliver a stark road safety message at a special community event in Arney.

The Road Safety Roadshow will take place at Cleenish Millennium Hall on Saturday, March 7.

Organised by the Erne West Neighbourhood Team, the initiative follows concerns raised locally about a number of serious collisions on area roads.

The event, led by Constable Heuston alongside Mary Monaghan of Belnaleck GAC, will see emergency services demonstrate the reality of responding to a serious road traffic collision, including the extraction of an injured person from a crashed vehicle.

Constable Heuston said, “We were hearing from local people a lot of concern around road safety after a number of serious collisions on local roads.

“A number of people who approached us specifically mentioned young or newly qualified drivers, and this event is tailored specifically towards them.

“Also those who may have recently passed their driving test, those who may have little experience driving and those who are currently learning to drive.

“Along with the demonstration, a representative from each of the blue light services will speak about their first-hand experiences of dealing with road crashes.

“People attending will also hear from one of the founding members of the local charity Road Victim Support NI and Donegal who herself lost her 17 year old son in a road traffic collision.”

Virtual reality headsets provided by Fermanagh and Omagh Policing and Community Safety Partnership will also be demonstrated.

Cllr Thomas O’Reilly said, “Road safety is a key priority for PCSP and for our wider community.

“The introduction of VR headsets and immersive technology is a new initiative by PCSP to enhance road safety education across the district.

“By using this innovative approach, we can engage people – particularly young and newly qualified drivers – in a powerful way that highlights the real-life consequences of dangerous driving, while keeping the experience safe and controlled.

“We are proud to support this event and to introduce this new educational initiative to the community.”

The event is open to all.