Play park in Derrygonnelly to be redeveloped

RESIDENTS in Derrygonnelly are delighted after the Council confirmed the construction of a new play park is set to begin.

As part of the Outdoor Recreational Capital Programme, a play facility will be developed at the Derrygonnelly Community Centre, in a major boost to residents and families living in the village.

Councillor Barry McElduff, chairman of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, hailed it is a ‘significant investment’ in the local community.

“We are delighted to see work beginning on this important project in Derrygonnelly and for the people of Derrygonnelly,” explained Cllr McElduff.

“This is a significant investment in high-quality, inclusive play facilities which helps to bring people together, supports healthier lifestyles and also serves to strengthen community spirit.

“This new play park will provide a welcoming space for families and residents of all ages to enjoy for years to come.”

Ten community spaces are set to be transformed across the district, as part of the Fermanagh and Omagh PEACEPLUS Local Action Plan

The project is funded by PEACEPLUS with match-funding provided by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

Errol Thompson, chairman of Fermanagh and Omagh PEACEPLUS Partnership, also welcomed the development in the area.

“The PEACEPLUS Partnership is committed to ensuring that projects within the Local Action Plan deliver meaningful and lasting benefits for our communities,” Cllr Thompson added.

“The redevelopment demonstrates how collaboration and local engagement can create shared spaces that promote inclusion, connection, and positive community relations across the district.”

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA, Jemma Dolan, feels the development will be a major boost to the local area.

“I welcome the start of work on a new play park in Derrygonnelly which will be a real boost for local families,” added Ms Dolan.

“Projects like this strengthen our rural communities and support healthier, more active lifestyles for everyone.”

“PEACEPLUS funding is vital for communities across this island, and this is another example of its importance – funding community projects which improve health and well-being.”