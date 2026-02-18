‘Pete the Sweet’ calls time on a tasty career

AFTER more than six decades delivering sweets, chocolate bars, crisps and confectionery across Fermanagh, Peter Stuart says he has ‘reached the end of my tenure’ as he hands over the reins of his family business.

The Enniskillen-based company, RC Stuart and Son, was founded in 1952 by Peter’s late father, Bobby Stuart, who travelled the county in his van supplying shops with a wide range of treats.

Peter – affectionately known as ‘Pete the Sweet’ – joined the business at just 13 years of age and helped grow it over the following 60 years, expanding its reach and customer base throughout Fermanagh and beyond.

Now the business enters a new chapter, with local country music singer Patrick Treacy taking over operations under a new name, Treat Town Wholesale.

“I’ve decided that I’ve reached the end of my tenure. It’s my family business and I’m delighted it’s going to continue as a going concern,” Peter told the ‘Herald.

Over the years, Peter travelled the length and breadth of the county, supplying shops, schools and workplaces – often crossing the border as well.

“When my father was working, they were long, hard days. He might not have been home until 10pm or 11pm, but people looked forward to seeing him,” he recalled.

“He was almost like the breadman back in the day… part of the lifeblood of the community.”

After taking over from his father, Peter had to overcome significant changes in the confectionery trade.

“We used to supply local shops and school tuck shops, but then Jamie Oliver and Tony Blair decided obesity was a big issue!” he said.

“They closed the tuck shops in schools. It was sad because they were a big part of school life and helped raise funds for things like minibuses and trips.”

Adapting to the changes, Peter expanded into vending machines in schools and workplaces, growing the business further.

However, the Covid pandemic brought fresh challenges.

“It was nearly a 12-hour day at one stage, but when Covid struck it decimated the business for a while because only certain premises were allowed to open,” he said.

As he steps back, Peter is confident the company remains in good hands.

“It was our family business and I didn’t want to see it fail, so I’ve offered Paddy any support I can,” he said.

“He’s full of enthusiasm and he’s going to take it forward. I didn’t want to see it go.”

For 23-year-old Donagh man Patrick Treacy, who is also building a career in country music, taking over the business is a long-held ambition realised.

“From I was a child, I always dreamt of having my own business. I never knew what it would be, but I love this so far,” he said.

Patrick recognises the responsibility of continuing a well-known local enterprise, albeit under a new name.

“As Peter says, he has contacts I don’t have and I have contacts he hasn’t got. I’m meeting people all the time, chatting and having the craic,” he said.

“The one thing Peter wanted throughout all of this was to keep going — he never wanted to close the business. He loved it, and he thinks I’m a good man to carry it forward, which I’m very happy about.”