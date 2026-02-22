Percussionist set to drum up a challenge in Enniskillen

A WORLD record-holding endurance drummer is set to bring sticks, stamina and a 24-hour Drumathon to Enniskillen next month.

Ali Brown will take on the ‘Beats for Breath’ challenge at the South West College on Saturday, March 7 at 10am in Enniskillen, right through to Sunday, March 8 for pulmonary fibrosis.

Ali, a multiple Guinness World Record holder recently completed an astonishing 150 hours and one minute of continuous drumming, is undertaking the challenge for deeply personal reasons.

He lost his mother to pulmonary fibrosis in 2016 and has since used his extraordinary endurance talents to shine a spotlight on the devastating lung disease.

“This challenge is about far more than endurance,” Ali said. “It’s about giving a voice to families living with pulmonary fibrosis, honouring those we’ve lost, and bringing hope to those still fighting.”

Funds raised will support Pulmonary Fibrosis NI, the only charity solely dedicated to helping people affected by the illness.

Pulmonary fibrosis is an incurable lung disease with an average life expectancy of just three to five years from diagnosis.

Despite the North of Ireland having the highest prevalence in the UK, the condition remains under-funded.

For Fermanagh woman Clare Donohoe, the event carries particular significance. Clare lost her husband, Tom Donohoe, originally from Teemore and living in Enniskillen at the time of his death to pulmonary fibrosis at just 49 years of age.

Clare said she is “deeply humbled and encouraged by the fantastic level of interest, support and enthusiasm this innovative event has generated across the wider community.”

On Friday March 6, Enniskillen Royal Grammar School will host a special School Council-led pre-event, bringing together pupils for a large-scale drumming performance.

The session will be livestreamed across the school community via Google Classroom, with more than 41 African drums kindly loaned by the ARC Centre in Irvinestown.

Members of the public are invited to attend the Drumathon during designated viewing times at the Erne Campus from 10am to 6pm on Saturday and again from 8am to 10am on Sunday, as Fermanagh rallies behind a powerful beat of remembrance and hope.

Tune in to ‘Beats for Breath 24 Hour Drumathon’ at www.pulmonaryfibrosisni.co.uk

You can donate at pulmonaryfibrosisni.-beats-for-breath-24hr-drumming.com