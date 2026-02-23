Over £125,000 raised for Enniskillen toddler Catherine

THE mother of three-year-old Catherine Cox from Enniskillen has said her family has been ‘absolutely blown away’ by the support they have received since launching a fundraising appeal.

More than £125,000 has now been raised for the toddler, who has been diagnosed with CDKL5 deficiency disorder – a rare genetic neurodevelopmental condition affecting just one in every 60,000 children worldwide.

People across Fermanagh and beyond have rallied around Catherine and her family as they continue to navigate the daily challenges associated with her condition.

“Catherine’s condition can change daily, sometimes in the blink of an eye,” her mother, Joanne Cox, told the ‘Herald.

“In the weeks leading up to Christmas, she went through a very difficult period with constant vomiting, an increase in seizures and generally being very unwell.

“We were frequently in and out of hospital due to a chest infection alongside the vomiting, which was incredibly challenging for us all. Thankfully, since early January, she has started to pick up again.

“Although her seizures are still a daily part of life, we choose to focus on the present and on all the positive progress she is making right now. Every step forward, no matter how small, means so much to us.”

Through the social media page ‘Catherine’s Journey’, supporters are given an insight into daily life for Catherine and her extended family.

Regular updates highlight the therapy and physiotherapy sessions she attends in Belfast, along with hospital appointments in England.

“We believe it is important for those who follow the page, and for everyone who has supported Catherine in any way, to see how the fundraising is being used and the difference it makes in her life,” Joanne said.

“We aim to share both the good days and the more challenging ones, giving people a genuine insight into life with a neurological disorder.

“At times, Catherine’s seizures can take over and this can affect the progress she has made. We feel it is important for people to understand that side of things too, as progress is rarely a straight path.

“By being open and honest, we hope to show the full reality of our journey.”

Fundraising efforts continue, including a quiz night at The Perfect Pint in Fivemiletown on Thursday, February 26.

With donations continuing to rise, Joanne said the family remains deeply grateful.

“We have been absolutely blown away by the support from our community. When we first began fundraising, we truly didn’t know what to expect,” she added.

“We never imagined it would grow into something as incredible as it has. Knowing so many people are cheering Catherine on as she works towards her milestones means more to us than words can express.

“It is especially touching when people stop us while we are out and about to say how much they enjoy following her journey and seeing the videos and progress she is making.”