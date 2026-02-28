Newtown man to contest driving charges

A NEWTOWNBUTLER man is set to contest a number of motoring charges.

Joshua Irwin (20), of Feugh Road in Newtownbutler, will appear before Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court on March 3 where he will contest the charges, relating to May 2025.

He is charged with a number of offences including including careless driving, driving without a licence or insurance, and failing to at an accident.

Irwin is also charged with failing to stop, failing to report and failing to remain when an accident occurred.