Neven ready for Donegal demonstration

By Mark McGoldrick

FERMANAGH chef Neven Maguire is set to lead a cookery demonstration at the Clanree Hotel in Letterkenny to support the Downstrands Family Resource Support Fund.

Tickets are already selling out fast and businesses across Donegal are supporting the event, which is scheduled to take place on Monday, March 9.

The Downstrands Family Resource Support Fund supports families and individuals living in the Portnoo, Ardara, Glenties and Rosbeg area of Donegal.

The event is organised by Barrie Quinn of Portnoo Market Garden and follows on from his highly successful Christmas Appeal, which raised an incredible €55,000 in December for families in need.

This latest initiative is already making a significant impact, with sponsorship contributions now exceeding €3,000, and the value of raffle and auction prizes surpassing €4,000.

Neven, owner of the MacNean House and Restaurant in Blacklion, will be in attendance, and with capacity limited to 600 tickets, demand has been exceptionally strong, with tickets selling fast.

Also, 10 artisan food producers in Donegal will showcase their goods, adding to the atmosphere and experience of the event.

The Fermanagh man, who is recognised as one of the top chefs on the island, is well-known for his many contributions to local causes and charity initiatives.

He recently led a cookery demonstration in Fermanagh to support the development of the new state-of-the-art Cancer Focus centre in Enniskillen.