Mystery Valentine cards warm hearts in Enniskillen

A THOUGHTFUL Valentine’s surprise has brought a big smile to one Enniskillen resident this week and reminded the community that small acts of kindness can mean the world.

Two young girls, who are not known to the recipient, quietly slipped handmade Valentine’s cards through her letterbox as a surprise. With schools off and the sun shining, the girls chose to spend their free time spreading a little joy instead.

The delighted recipient said she was deeply touched by the gesture.

Advertisement

“There’s far too much bad news out there today,” she said. “To think that two wee girls, who don’t even know me, would take the time to do something so kind, it’s made me smile and turned a bad day into a good one. It really means so much.”

The recipient was so appreciative of the anonymous act of kindness that she has now left a surprise of her own for the mystery admirers.

If the two girls who delivered the Valentine’s cards see this, they are invited to call into the Fermanagh Herald office on Belmore Street, where a small reward awaits them as a thank you for their thoughtfulness.