Money talk event aims to support Fermanagh GAA clubs

A special event has been held to advise GAA clubs in Fermanagh how they can increase their income.

Given the voluntary nature of the GAA, clubs rely on fundraising efforts and grant applications for their financial stability.

In a bid to support clubs, Fermanagh GAA last night organised a ‘Funding for the Future’ seminar at the local campus of the South West College.

Representatives from a large number of local clubs attended the event.

A Fermanagh GAA spokesperson described it as a ‘very successful evening’.

The spokesperson said it was aimed at providing clubs with advice and guidance on the best steps to take to maximum income from a range of sources.

“If any club would like any help or wish to discuss any aspect of this evening’s meeting further, please feel free to get in touch,” added the spokesperson.

“Strong clubs are built on good governance, strategic planning and capable leadership.”